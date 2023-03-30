BLOOMINGTON — A Bellflower man is facing multiple burglary and forgery charges in Bloomington.

Curtis J. Byrd, 31, is charged with two counts of burglary (Class 2 felony), two counts of fraud (Class 3 felony) and two counts of financial institution fraud (Class 3 felony).

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging him March 1.

Byrd is accused of entering Bloomington-Normal Community Bank on Jan. 31 and CEFCU Bank on Feb. 3 with the intent to commit forgery, according to court documents.

Court documents said that in both instances, Byrd delivered checks that had been made or altered so they appeared to have been made with different provision and capable of defrauding.

Byrd is accused of attempting to defraud both Bloomington banks for a value greater than $500 but not exceeding $10,000.

His bond was set at $35,000 at 10%, meaning he would have to pay $3,500 plus fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.

His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on April 13.

