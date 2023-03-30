BLOOMINGTON — A Bellflower man is facing multiple burglary and forgery charges in Bloomington.
Curtis J. Byrd, 31, is charged with two counts of burglary (Class 2 felony), two counts of fraud (Class 3 felony) and two counts of financial institution fraud (Class 3 felony).
A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging him March 1.
Byrd is accused of entering Bloomington-Normal Community Bank on Jan. 31 and CEFCU Bank on Feb. 3 with the intent to commit forgery, according to court documents.
Court documents said that in both instances, Byrd delivered checks that had been made or altered so they appeared to have been made with different provision and capable of defrauding.
Byrd is accused of attempting to defraud both Bloomington banks for a value greater than $500 but not exceeding $10,000.
His bond was set at $35,000 at 10%, meaning he would have to pay $3,500 plus fees to be released from the McLean County Jail.
His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on April 13.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Bryant Lewis
Derek Roesch
Justin M. Mata
Marcus D. Wesley
Phillip Tinch
Trisha L. Hanke
William B. Givens
David L. Oliver
Kenneth E. Funk
Jordan R. King
Holly M. Isaacson
Kenneth L. Minton
Tony L. Jackson
Britley L. Hilger
Jasmine L. Smith
Jackie S. Claypool
Noah R. Demuth
Brandon L. Parsano
Alexander N. Williams
Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano
Jaylin S. Bones
Jordan R. King
Dominique M. Banks
Austin T. Daugherty
Sandra M. Lewis
Samantha E. Morris
Nolan C. Love
Nikkita L. Sandefur
Katlin M.B. Wilson
Eli C. Garozzo
Tysean T. Townsend
Curtis J. Byrd
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.