Bellflower man charged with criminal sex assault of minor

BLOOMINGTON — A 69-year-old man has been charged in McLean County court with sexually assaulting a minor.

Bryan C. Todd, of Bellflower, appeared Thursday for an in-custody bond hearing after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of criminal sexual assault of a family member, a Class 1 felony.

In the hearing, Judge Pablo Eves found probable cause to detain Todd and set his bond at $750,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered Todd to have no contact with the victim or any minors.

Charging documents said the victim was a girl who was under the age of 18 at the time of the offense.

Todd's arraignment hearing was set for 9 a.m., Aug. 26.