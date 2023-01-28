Bellflower man arrested on fentanyl delivery charge

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Bellflower man was arrested Friday after state investigators found him possessing hundreds of fentanyl pills.

Charging documents provided Saturday to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office state Kevin L. Allen, 26, was arrested Friday on two felony charges: unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class X felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.

Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve told The Pantagraph that Allen was arrested as part of an ongoing Illinois State Police Task Force 6 investigation.

He said the Class X charge stems from delivery of 11.5 grams of fentanyl, or 100 pills containing the substance; the Class 1 possession charge resulted from Allen possessing 850 pills with fentanyl.

Horve said investigators believe the pills were illicitly stamped, or manufactured.

Additional details on what preceded Allen's arrest were not available Saturday.

Allen's bond was set at $200,000, with 10% to apply for release.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this story.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in 2022 seized 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, a highly addictive substance that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

