Belleville man facing cocaine charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Belleville man is facing drug charges after being arrested in Chenoa.

Demarcus J. Heidelberg, 24, is charged with unlawful possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony).

Court documents indicate he was arrested Monday.

Demarcus J. Heidelberg

Heidelberg

Heidelberg was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 13.

