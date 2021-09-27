 Skip to main content
Battery charges filed against Normal man

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man has been charged with domestic battery offenses.

Joshua K. Wilson, 38, is charged with one count each of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery.

Prosecutors said he got in an argument Saturday with someone, then strangled her and also struck her in the head and face.

Wilson was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or a Normal address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Joshua K. Wilson

Joshua K. Wilson, 38, of Normal, is charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

