Battery charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON – Aggravated battery and domestic battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Nicholas R. Wilbert, 40, is charged with one count of aggravated battery-strangulation and four counts of domestic battery.

He is accused of strangling, slapping, punching and shoving to the ground a household member on Saturday.

Wilbert was held without bond Monday pending the completion of a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 and an arraignment is set for Oct. 15.

