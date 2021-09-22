 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Battery charges filed against Bloomington man

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON – Aggravated battery and domestic battery charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.

Nicholas R. Wilbert, 40, is charged with one count of aggravated battery-strangulation and four counts of domestic battery.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

He is accused of strangling, slapping, punching and shoving to the ground a household member on Saturday.

Wilbert was held without bond Monday pending the completion of a domestic violence risk assessment.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her address.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 and an arraignment is set for Oct. 15.

Nicholas R. Wilbert

Nicholas R. Wilbert, 40, of Bloomington, is charged with one count of aggravated battery-strangulation and four counts of domestic battery.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News