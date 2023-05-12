BLOOMINGTON — Law enforcement announced Friday afternoon that Michael Bakana had been taken into custody, five days after he failed to appear for his murder trial in McLean County.

At approximately 4 p.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took him into custody in Lexington, Kentucky, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.

Bakana, 44, who was convicted earlier Friday afternoon of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery, was detained without incident, police said.

“Over the past five days, Bloomington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, working with the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force (USMTF), were able to develop information related to the travels and location of Bakana,” according to police.

A no-bond warrant for his arrest was issued Monday after he failed to appear for his trial and authorities said he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Bakana had been out on bond before his trial began, having paid $200,035 to be released from custody.

He is expected to be sentenced June 22 on the charges of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca, attempted murder in the shooting of Petracca’s friend, Bibianna Cornejo, who survived with permanent nerve damage and multiple bullet wounds; as well as aggravated battery with a firearm.

