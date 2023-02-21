BLOOMINGTON — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a male was found dead on a Bloomington church's property.
Deputies from the McLean County Sheriff's Office were notified at roughly 8:45 p.m. Monday about "unusual activity" on the property of Victory Church, 18180 US Hwy. 150, according to a joint release from the sheriff's office and McLean County Coroner's Office.
Arriving deputies found an unresponsive male who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. Authorities did not release the male's age, apparent cause of death or any other identifying information.
Both the coroner and sheriff's office are investigating the incident along the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.
No additional information was available Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Hanner at 309-888-5063 or Lt. Tuttle at 309-888-5928 or the McLean County Sheriff's Office main line at 309-888-5019.
