Attorneys will get to review Reditus documents in Aaron Rossi lawsuit

PEKIN —Aaron Rossi’s former business partners will have the opportunity to review emails and documents involving him and his former company Reditus Laboratories as part of a lawsuit now reaching its third year in Tazewell County.

Judge Stephen Kouri said Tuesday that dealing with the documents will be the next step in the lawsuit brought against Rossi, CEO of the now-closed Pekin-based lab company, by Rossi’s former business partners, Dr. James Davie, Dr. Malcolm Herzog, and their associated businesses.

Attorneys for Davie and Herzog said they want to move forward with an additional deposition of Evans as soon as possible because of the attorney’s declining health, but they said emails and documents must be disclosed first.

The CEO agreement that set Rossi’s salary and was drafted by Evans is among the documents the plaintiffs’ attorneys expressed the most interest in, as well as communications that led to Rossi buying out Davie’s ownership in Reditus.

They also filed an amended counterclaim on the civil case Tuesday, adding to two counts against Rossi and adding Rossi’s affiliate companies, members of his family and attorneys associated with Rossi as defendants, said Peter Lubin, one of Davie’s attorneys.

However, the claim was filed under seal so further details were not available.

During the hearing, Lubin said the reason so many aspects of this case have been filed under seal is because Rossi marked every Reditus financial document as confidential, ensuring any subsequent document that references those finances also would be sealed.

“They designated all of Reditus’ financial statements as secret, so the amount of money that he spent on suits, the amount he spent on cars,” Lubin said. “... The information is the theft and waste — how much money he spent on a printer, how much money he spent on an illicit website, how much money he spent on Lamborghinis, how much money he spent on a building. It’s just the financial information on the theft and waste, and they’re saying that’s confidential.”

One of Rossi’s attorneys, Anne Maire St. Peter-Griffith, objected to Lubin’s characterization of the financial information.

Kouri said he will take a motion under advisement that involves the process of placing filings under seal and will review the procedure.

Howard Adelman, the attorney representing Adam Silverman, who is the court-appointed receiver overseeing Reditus Laboratories LLC's financial assets, said since Reditus announced its closure in November, “The receiver is selling cold assets now. … We have no reason to make an objection to everything being on the public domain now.”

Previously the receiver was concerned about valuations, but now “what we’re selling is the cold metal — the airplane, the fleet of cars — so we can’t come up with a good faith reason why they need to be held under seal,” Adelman said.

Lubin said his side was focused on the past — “what Aaron Rossi did and the financial misdeeds and just putting that into the record” — adding that they have had witnesses come forward based on this case reaching the public. “There’s a benefit to things being public.”

He argued since the company has closed, Rossi’s team cannot claim to be protecting trade secrets “because Reditus no longer has any trade secrets.”

Attorneys for Rossi, Evans and Silverman are expected to disclose the company documents to Davie and Herzog in the next few weeks, returning to court Feb. 2 when Kouri will address unresolved confidentiality motions.

In an unrelated case, Rossi is awaiting trial on federal charges of tax fraud and mail fraud. He has been accused of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and of using funds from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, for personal deliveries.

The Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the U.S. The Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the U.S. Population growth in the US has slowed to its lowest rate on record The South and West are quickly overtaking the Midwest and Northeast in population Idaho and Utah have added the most people over the past five years The fastest growing small and midsize metropolitan areas 15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 12. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 10. Salt Lake City, UT 9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 8. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 5. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 4. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 3. Jacksonville, FL 2. Raleigh-Cary, NC 1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX