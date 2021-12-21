Attorney General investigation uncovers Rivian's subcontractors failed to pay overtime

NORMAL — An investigation into Rivian Automotive revealed a group of employees were not paid overtime for their work constructing the production line in Normal, authorities announced Tuesday.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced settlements following an investigation by his office and the Illinois Department of Labor into the electric vehicle company and three of its subcontractors.

The investigation found the subcontractors who were hired to construct the production line “failed to pay overtime wages to their Mexican workers at the site,” Raoul said.

The settlements require China-based Guangzhou Mino Equipment Co.; Spain-based IT8 Software Engineering, S.L.; Mexico-based LAM Automation to pay owed overtime wages and civil penalties, totaling $390,000, to 54 workers who were denied overtime wages they earned.

“Any company doing business in our state must follow laws that require workers to be fairly compensated for the hours they work,” Raoul said. “This settlement should send a message that employers cannot hide behind subcontractors to avoid responsibility for stolen wages. I am committed to holding businesses – large and small – accountable for violating laws that safeguard workers and support law-abiding businesses in Illinois, and I appreciate the Illinois Department of Labor’s collaboration.”

According to the Attorney General’s office, Rivian hired Mino to help build assembly lines at the Normal facility, and Mino subcontracted work to IT8. IT8 then subcontracted LAM to obtain part of the workforce Mino used to complete its work for Rivian.

IT8 and LAM helped laborers in Mexico obtain visas to work for IT8 and Mino at electric vehicle plants in the U.S., including Rivian. LAM was responsible for issuing payments to the workers, but Mino and IT8 shared “significant control over their work and their conditions of employment” and Mino used these workers for its own labor force.

The Department of Labor and Attorney General’s Office found employees at the Rivian plant typically worked between 60 and 80 hours per week, seven days a week. Illinois law requires an overtime premium of 150% of regular hourly wages for each hour worked over 40 in a week.

LAM’s employees did not receive the full overtime wages required by law, Raoul said.

Mino and IT8 both agreed to pay $145,000 in overtime wages and penalties to the 54 employees. LAM will pay an additional $100,000, according to a statement from Raoul’s office.

Through the settlements, Raoul’s office is recovering nearly 270% of the overtime wages that employees should have received if they had been paid the required overtime premium rate, the attorney general said.

Michael Kleinik, director of the labor department, said this investigation and its resolution was done “to try and prevent this from happening to workers in the future.”

Local labor leaders said they appreciate the Workers Protection Unit of the Attorney General’s Office efforts to expose the exploitation of workers.

“It is a bittersweet day that the Workers Protection Unit was able to bring the investigation to a close and find fraud, manipulation, and the cheating of wages for vulnerable workers,” said Mike Raikes, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197 based in Bloomington. “It is sad that in the year 2021 we have contractors going to extreme lengths to intentionally break the law. These contractors knew they were illegally bringing in foreign workers, paying less than area standards and benefits, no overtime pay, and hurting our local workers, contractors, and economy by doing so.”

Raoul encourages workers who have concerns about wage and hour violations or potentially unsafe working conditions to call his Workplace Rights Hotline at 1-844-740-5076 or to file a complaint online.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

