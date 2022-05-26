Attempted robbery led to gunshots Wednesday in Normal, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man remains jailed on firearm and attempted armed robbery charges connected to a shooting early Wednesday in Normal.

Malik A. Wilson, 23, is charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Normal police were called at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday to an area in the 300 block of North Main Street, near West Willow and West Locust Streets, after a report of gunshots.

Wilson is accused of driving a stolen white SUV from Chicago while providing an acquaintance a ride to Peoria. They stopped at a gas station at 300 N. Main St., Normal, where Wilson exited the vehicle and walked away from the gas pumps, while the other man remained at the gas pumps, prosecutors said.

Wilson wore a ski mask, approached two people near the intersection of West Willow and North University streets and brandished a handgun while asking them for money, prosecutors said.

One of the men Wilson approached, who had valid FOID and concealed carry cards, drew a handgun, and Wilson fired a gunshot toward the two people, prosecutors said.

The man returned fire about six times as they ran away from Wilson, prosecutors said.

Wilson ran back to the white SUV and fled the area eastbound on West Locust Street, and police observed the car drive on a sidewalk southbound along North School Street, prosecutors said.

The white SUV’s lights were shut off and it was parked in a lot next to work vans; police then saw two males nearby who started running. Wilson and the man he was with were apprehended, but his acquaintance was later released after being interviewed, police said.

Police later learned that the white SUV had been reported stolen during an armed robbery Sunday in Chicago.

A loaded 9 mm handgun was retrieved from the vehicle, which Wilson later admitted to owning, authorities said. He also told police that he shot back at the victim after Wilson's initial gunshot, prosecutors said.

No injuries were reported.

Wilson possessed a valid FOID card, prosecutors said, but he did not possess a valid concealed carry license.

Wilson was jailed in lieu of posting $45,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.