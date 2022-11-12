Attempted murder charges filed against Bloomington man for stabbing woman

BLOOMINGTON — Additional charges were filed Saturday against a 19-year-old man who police said stabbed a woman 17 times in Bloomington.

An arrest affidavit provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office said Chance A. Young, of Bloomington, is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony, after stabbing a woman Thursday. He is also charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

The document said Young has a history of psychosis and substance use, and he was recently hospitalized for mental health problems.

Police said in the report that the victim was lying in bed when Young brought a 6-inch knife into the bedroom and told her, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you.” The document stated Young stabbed her 17 times, wounding her neck, chest, shoulders, legs, side, wrist and stomach.

The victim fled the building, pounded on a neighbor’s door and asked for help, charging documents continued. Police found her lying in the hallway of the building and covered in blood, prosecutors reported. The neighbor told police they heard the victim repeatedly yelling at Young to stop, court records stated.

Officers noted in the report they found Young nearby with cuts to his hands and blood on his arms. Police said he was combative with them and had to be tased.

Charging documents stated that Young told police “he just went crazy,” and remembered getting a knife from the kitchen. They added he admitted to stabbing the victim.

The report said as of Friday, the victim had undergone surgery and was intubated and on a ventilator. Bloomington Police Department officials told The Pantagraph Friday that the victim was in serious but stable condition.

Young’s bond was set at $1 million in a Saturday court hearing, with 10% needed to apply for release. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her home.

His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 9.