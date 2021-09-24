Atlanta woman charged with meth delivery

BLOOMINGTON — An Atlanta woman was released from custody Friday on methamphetamine charges.

Michelle Lovelett-White, 32, is charged with two counts each of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

She is accused of distributing between 5 and 15 grams, as well as less than 5 five grams, of a substance containing methamphetamine Thursday.

Lovelett-White was released from custody Friday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

