 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Atlanta woman charged with meth delivery

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — An Atlanta woman was released from custody Friday on methamphetamine charges.

Michelle Lovelett-White, 32, is charged with two counts each of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Michelle Lovelett-White

Michelle Lovelett-White, 32, of Atlanta, is charged with two counts each of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

She is accused of distributing between 5 and 15 grams, as well as less than 5 five grams, of a substance containing methamphetamine Thursday.

Minnesota man in McLean County custody for Bloomington homicide

Lovelett-White was released from custody Friday on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — Sept. 24, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News