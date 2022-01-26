Atlanta man delivered meth to Bloomington vice unit, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – An Atlanta man is charged with delivering methamphetamine.

William M. McCuen, 33, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.

He is accused by authorities of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Sept. 23.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 3 when a judge set a preliminary bond at $100,000 with 10% to apply, which means he would need to pay $10,000 plus a bond fee to be released from custody.

A different judge kept that bond as set Wednesday in a custody hearing.

McCuen is due back in court Feb. 4 for an arraignment.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.