Atlanta man delivered meth to Bloomington vice unit, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – An Atlanta man is charged with delivering methamphetamine.
William M. McCuen, 33, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
He is accused by authorities of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Sept. 23.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 3 when a judge set a preliminary bond at $100,000 with 10% to apply, which means he would need to pay $10,000 plus a bond fee to be released from custody.
A different judge kept that bond as set Wednesday in a custody hearing.
McCuen is due back in court Feb. 4 for an arraignment.
