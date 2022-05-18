 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Arson suspected in Bloomington apartment fire, police say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Police say arson is suspected in a Bloomington apartment fire that displaced residents earlier this week.

Bloomington firefighters and police officers were dispatched about 8:20 a.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive where officials found fire inside one apartment.

Bloomington police spokesman Brandt Parsley confirmed on Tuesday that the department’s criminal investigations unit has assigned the fire for further investigation for aggravated arson.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available, police said.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The building sustained fire and smoke damage, but the extent of damage was not available Tuesday.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m. and fire investigators stayed at the scene into the late afternoon Monday, officials said.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.

Watch Now: Related Video

EU ready to approve another $527 million in military aid for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News