Arson suspected in Bloomington apartment fire, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Police say arson is suspected in a Bloomington apartment fire that displaced residents earlier this week.
Bloomington firefighters and police officers were dispatched about 8:20 a.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive where officials found fire inside one apartment.
Bloomington police spokesman Brandt Parsley confirmed on Tuesday that the department’s criminal investigations unit has assigned the fire for further investigation for aggravated arson.
No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information available, police said.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
The building sustained fire and smoke damage, but the extent of damage was not available Tuesday.
Fire crews cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m. and fire investigators stayed at the scene into the late afternoon Monday, officials said.
The cause of fire remains under investigation.