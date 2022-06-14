 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON — A 21-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at an occupied vehicle Saturday in Bloomington.

Tyler C. Neely

Neely

Tyler C. Neely is charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class X and Class 1 felonies), reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 felony) and methamphetamine possession (Class 3 felony).

Bloomington police responded about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of East Lincoln Street for a report of gunshots.

Neely is accused of firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle he knew to be occupied by a victim who is named in court documents.

Documents said he discharged a firearm at the victim while in the roadway of the 1800 block of East Lincoln Street in Bloomington.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Bloomington police Spokesman Brandt Parsley said Neely was arrested Monday.

Neely has a Bloomington address listed in court records, but he listed a Selma, Alabama, address in his affidavit of assets and liabilities.

He was ordered to have no contact with the Bloomington address listed as his home in court records. Neely also was ordered to have no contact with the victim, the 1800 and 1900 blocks of East Lincoln Street in Bloomington, and a separate Bloomington address.

Neely was jailed in lieu of posting $35,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 8.

This was at least the 23rd shooting reported in Bloomington-Normal this year, of which 19 occurred in Bloomington.

See the map below: 

