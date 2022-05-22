Arrest made after shots fired near Normal intersection

NORMAL — A 36-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in west Normal on Friday night, police said Sunday night.

Police said that officers were called at 11:02 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired around White Oak Road and College Avenue. After meeting with the caller, they determined that a "domestic dispute" had taken place between two people, according to a statement from the Normal Police Department.

Police said that they discovered the domestic violence incident started at a different location in Normal and proceeded to an area where the suspect shot at the victim near College Avenue and White Oak Road.

No victims were injured in the incident, police said. The suspect was located and "taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons," the department said.

Police said charges of aggravated assault, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon are pending against the suspect.

This is at least the second shots fired incident this year in Normal. Officers were called in January to the 200 block of Lindell Drive after apartments and cars were struck by gunfire.

This story will be updated.

