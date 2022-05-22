 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Arrest made after shots fired near Normal intersection

  • 0

NORMAL — A 36-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in west Normal on Friday night, police said Sunday night. 

Police said that officers were called at 11:02 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired around White Oak Road and College Avenue. After meeting with the caller, they determined that a "domestic dispute" had taken place between two people, according to a statement from the Normal Police Department.

Police said that they discovered the domestic violence incident started at a different location in Normal and proceeded to an area where the suspect shot at the victim near College Avenue and White Oak Road. 

No victims were injured in the incident, police said. The suspect was located and "taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons," the department said.

Police said charges of aggravated assault, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon are pending against the suspect. 

This is at least the second shots fired incident this year in Normal. Officers were called in January to the 200 block of Lindell Drive after apartments and cars were struck by gunfire.

This story will be updated. 

What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.

Bloomington man accused of delivering cocaine in March
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Bloomington man accused of delivering cocaine in March

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Mark A. Carter, 35, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony).

$23K in electronics, luggage stolen from Normal Walmart, police say
Local Crime & Courts
top story breaking

$23K in electronics, luggage stolen from Normal Walmart, police say

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Two men are suspected of burglarizing Walmart and stealing more than $23,000 worth of merchandise last week, police said.

Illinois man who spent 22 years in solitary confinement convicted of federal gun crime
Crime-and-courts

Illinois man who spent 22 years in solitary confinement convicted of federal gun crime

  • TOM BARTON
  • 0

Anthony Gay had filed a lawsuit after his release against the Illinois Department of Corrections for psychological damage suffered during solitary confinement and abuse from prison guards.

What’s in the SAFE-T Act? A look at the 2021 criminal justice reform and how it has evolved
Crime-and-courts
topical

What’s in the SAFE-T Act? A look at the 2021 criminal justice reform and how it has evolved

  • GRACE KINNICUTT Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Amid a campaign season in which every constitutional office and seat in the Illinois General Assembly will be up for vote, risin…

Police investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Bloomington
Local Crime & Courts
breaking

Police investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Bloomington

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bloomington police Det. Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.

Chicago cop shoots, seriously wounds, 13-year-old boy
Crime-and-courts
topical

Chicago cop shoots, seriously wounds, 13-year-old boy

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

A Chicago police officer shot and seriously wounded a 13-year-old boy who ran away after after he was pulled over driving a vehicle that was involved in a carjacking the day before, officials said Thursday.

Filing: Chicago 'two-faced' on acknowledging police abuse
Crime-and-courts
topical

Filing: Chicago 'two-faced' on acknowledging police abuse

  • MICHAEL TARM Associated Press
  • 0

The city of Chicago pursues a "two-faced" strategy of acknowledging an ugly history of police brutality in public while directing its lawyers to deny that legacy in court when victims sue, community leaders alleged in a court filing Thursday.

Illinois man convicted of giving son rifle he used to kill 4
Crime-and-courts
topical

Illinois man convicted of giving son rifle he used to kill 4

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

An Illinois man faces up to three years in prison after being convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle he later used to shoot and kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

Former tow truck driver convicted of murder in 2017 road rage shooting in DuPage Co.
Crime-and-courts
topical

Former tow truck driver convicted of murder in 2017 road rage shooting in DuPage Co.

  • Pioneer Press Newspapers, Suburban Chicago
  • 0

A 39-year-old former Lansing man faces 45 years to life in prison after being convicted of murder Wednesday for a 2017 road rage shooting in Oak Brook.

As R. Kelly’s Chicago trial nears, things get testy between defendants
Crime-and-courts
topical

As R. Kelly’s Chicago trial nears, things get testy between defendants

  • Jason Meisner Chicago Tribune
  • 0

With less than two months to go until ex-R&B superstar R. Kelly and two of his former associates go on trial in Chicago, the sparks are starting to fly. But the most recent legal spat hasn’t involved prosecutors at all — it’s between the defendants.

Bloomington woman kicked, spit on police sergeant, police say
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Bloomington woman kicked, spit on police sergeant, police say

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Alicia L. Rodriguez, 19, is accused of kicking and spitting on a Bloomington police sergeant Monday during an arrest for domestic battery against a household or family member.

Bloomington man charged with burglarizing Normal Casey’s
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Bloomington man charged with burglarizing Normal Casey’s

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Joshua V. Wilburn, 33, is accused of burglarizing Casey’s, 810 N. Beech St. in Normal, on May 11.

Mother charged after 7-year-old took gun to Chicago school; classmate grazed
Crime-and-courts
topical

Mother charged after 7-year-old took gun to Chicago school; classmate grazed

  • Chicago Tribune staff
  • 0

The charges stem from an accidental shooting Tuesday morning at Disney Magnet School in the Buena Park neighborhood. A student at the school in the 4100 block of North Marine Drive took the gun to school in a backpack.

Bloomington man accused of battering child in public
Local Crime & Courts

Bloomington man accused of battering child in public

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

A Bloomington man was arrested after an accusation of battering a child earlier this month at a Normal grocery store, police said.

Arson suspected in Bloomington apartment fire, police say
Local Crime & Courts
top story

Arson suspected in Bloomington apartment fire, police say

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Police say arson is suspected in a Bloomington apartment fire that displaced residents earlier this week. 

Bloomington woman charged with delivering cocaine
Local Crime & Courts

Bloomington woman charged with delivering cocaine

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

Drug charges filed against Bloomington man
Local Crime & Courts

Drug charges filed against Bloomington man

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

Four felony drug charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Florida man charged with LSD possession in McLean County
Local Crime & Courts

Florida man charged with LSD possession in McLean County

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

An arraignment is scheduled for June 3.

Chicago mayor sets 10 p.m. curfew on minors after shooting near The Bean
Crime-and-courts
alert top story topical

Chicago mayor sets 10 p.m. curfew on minors after shooting near The Bean

  • GREGORY PRATT Chicago Tribune
  • 0

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will implement a 10 p.m. weekend curfew for minors in an attempt to reduce crime after a teenager was shot and killed at Millennium Park over the weekend.

Minor hurt, another arrested after Friday fight at Normal Community High
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

Minor hurt, another arrested after Friday fight at Normal Community High

  • Brendan Denison
  • 0

A teenager was arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge, Normal police said.

Teen gunned down near Chicago's 'Bean' tourist attraction
Crime-and-courts
topical

Teen gunned down near Chicago's 'Bean' tourist attraction

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Chicago's mayor promised new measures to combat violence after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near "The Bean" sculpture in downtown Millennium Park, which is among the city's most popular tourist attractions.

Musician reports 1758 violin stolen from Chicago home
Crime-and-courts
topical

Musician reports 1758 violin stolen from Chicago home

  • María Paula Mijares Torres Chicago Tribune
  • 0

MingHuan Xu, a professional violinist and director of the string program at Roosevelt University, said the antique violin stolen has an immense cultural and personal value. It was made by renowned Italian violin-maker Nicolò Gagliano in 1758.

Court to review evidence in case charging boy with murder in 2019 Goodfield fire
Local Crime & Courts
alert top story

Court to review evidence in case charging boy with murder in 2019 Goodfield fire

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

A discharge hearing is scheduled for August to review evidence in a case charging a 12-year-old boy with murder and arson in a 2019 fatal fire in Goodfield.

LeRoy man charged with indecent solicitation of child
Local Crime & Courts

LeRoy man charged with indecent solicitation of child

  • Kade Heather
  • 0

He is charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child (Class 2 felony).

Audit finds DCFS failed to implement reforms
Crime-and-courts
top story topical

Audit finds DCFS failed to implement reforms

  • BETH HUNDSDORFER Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

Nearly a year after passage of a law named for 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes, who died of neglect in February 2019, a state auditor found that DCFS has yet to implement it.

Audit finds DCFS failed to implement reforms
Crime-and-courts
top story topical

Audit finds DCFS failed to implement reforms

  • BETH HUNDSDORFER Capitol News Illinois
  • 0

Nearly a year after passage of a law named for 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes, who died of neglect in February 2019, a state auditor found that DCFS has yet to implement it.

Feds charge 10 Chicago gang members with running drug markets, seize weapons and drugs
Crime-and-courts
topical

Feds charge 10 Chicago gang members with running drug markets, seize weapons and drugs

  • Jason Meisner Chicago Tribune
  • 0

The Four Corner Hustlers are among Chicago’s oldest and most notorious gangs, one that for decades ruled the drug trade on the West Side by robbing competitors, killing rivals and terrorizing the community.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Students at Normal West keep rallying for Leah Marlene after American Idol run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News