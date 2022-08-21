Armed robbery reported Sunday night near ISU campus

NORMAL — Police are investigating after an armed robbery early Sunday evening near the Illinois State University campus.

The ISU Police Department sent an emergency alert at 7:09 p.m. that an armed robbery had occurred at 707 Liquor & Mart, 315 W. Beaufort St., Normal. The department urged those nearby to remain alert and use caution, as the suspect was thought to be on or near campus and was considered armed and dangerous.

ISU PD announced at 7:39 p.m. that the armed robbery had occurred with a knife, and that the suspect had fled on foot. They described the suspect as a Black male wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

ISU PD asked those in the area to remain alert of their surroundings and call 911 for any suspicious, threatening or alarming behavior. If approached by an armed person, an individual should follow the person's directions, avoid getting into a power struggler over personal items, get a good description of the person and call 911.

No further information was available Sunday night, and the incident remains under investigation.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535.