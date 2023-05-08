BLOOMINGTON — Police are searching for a McLean County man who failed to show up for his murder trial on Monday morning, and they say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

A no-bond warrant was issued for Michael Bakana, who is accused of killing 22-year-old Mariah C. Petracca and injuring another woman in a shooting outside a downtown Bloomington bar in January 2021.

"His whereabouts are unknown and he may have fled the Bloomington/Normal area," the Bloomington Police Department said in a social media post. "... If spotted, do not approach this individual, CALL 911 and report your sighting to your local law enforcement agency."

Bakana, of Normal, is described as a 44-year-old Black man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a "heavy foreign accent." He has previously requested a French translator.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the number 847411 with the word "BPDTIPS" and then a space, followed by the tip information.

The GPS monitoring device that had been attached to Bakana was cut off at about 9:20 a.m. on Raab Road outside north Normal, according to Molly Alvis, a McLean County pretrial services officer.

Alvis told the court that the device showed Bakana went to Champaign earlier Monday and returned to Normal around 8 a.m. She also noted Bakana had been frequenting several auto parts shops, tire shops and other businesses related to vehicles.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve asked Judge Casey Costigan to revoke Bakana’s bond and issue a no-bond warrant. He said Bakana had been told that a trial could take place even if he were not present because the prosecution always believed the chance that Bakana would flee was high.

“The time is now — today — for this trial to start,” Horve said. “Without the trial starting today, the victims would not receive what they are entitled to” according to the Victims Rights Act.

Horve noted Bakana faces up to natural life in prison if convicted.

Bakana’s attorney Clyde Guilamo asked Costigan to hold off on issuing the warrant as he hoped to be able to contact the defendant and get him to court.

He also said because the defense had planned to involve a self-defense strategy, the trial should not proceed without Bakana present.

Bakana’s bond had been set at $2 million with 10% to apply and he was released in October, having paid $200,000 plus fees to be let out.

His bond was reduced by $50,000 in March to pay a portion of Bakana's contract with his attorney. At that time, Costigan told Bakana the jury trial would proceed even if he "willfully absences" himself.

On Monday, Costigan revoked Bakana’s bond, issued the warrant and said the court would take a recess, giving law enforcement until noon to take Bakana into custody before he decides how and if the trial will proceed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

