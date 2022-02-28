Alabama truck driver swerving on I-74 kicked, spit on troopers, prosecutors say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – An Alabama man is in McLean County custody on aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and other traffic charges after his arrest Sunday on Interstate 74.

Illinois State Police stopped Jamakio D. Chapell, 28, who was driving a semi-truck without a trailer on I-74 near Normal, after he was reported to be speeding and “repeatedly” improperly crossing lanes around 3:10 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

During his arrest for driving on a suspended driver’s license, Chapell spit on two troopers three times and kicked one of the troopers in the abdomen, back and leg, prosecutors said.

A prosecutor said police located an open beer can inside the semi-truck.

Chapell is charged with four counts of aggravated battery, which are Class 2 felonies, one count of misdemeanor resisting a peace officer and 11 traffic charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

Chapell, of Montgomery, Alabama, remains at the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 18.

Jamakio D. Chapell

Jamakio D. Chapell, 28, of Montgomery, Alabama, is charged with four counts of Class 2 felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor resisting a peace officer and 11 traffic charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

