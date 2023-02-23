CLINTON — The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has filed charges accusing a former Wapella Township road commissioner of misusing government money.

Eldon Cusey, 68, of Wapella is charged with one count of theft, four counts of official misconduct and 17 counts of forgery.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Cusey used a township credit card to buy personal items, including home goods, pet food, alcoholic beverages and live chickens. Raoul said Cusey then submitted forged receipts to conceal the purchases.

“Government employees have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly,” Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”

Cusey resigned from the township road commission in 2022, Raoul said.

The charges were filed Thursday in DeWitt County court. Cusey was ordered to appear for an arraignment on March 14. Failure to appear for the arraignment "may result in the issuance of a warrant."

Online court records indicate he has not been taken into custody, so a booking photo was not available Thursday.

