BLOOMINGTON — A Tennessee man appeared in McLean County court Wednesday for his first status hearing since being charged in the death of a pedestrian last September.

Drew Tedrick, 20, of Nashville, Tennessee, is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death and one count of cannabis DUI, which according to state statute means within two hours of driving he tested positive for a THC concentration higher than 5 nanograms in the bloodstream. Court documents indicate his results were 14.1 nanograms of THC.

Tedrick was also charged with a petty traffic offense of operating a motorcycle, motor-driven cycle or moped on one wheel.

The charges stem from a fatal crash in which a pedestrian, 37-year-old John P. Grisham of Bloomington, was struck by a motorcycle on Sept. 2 in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street in Bloomington.

Tedrick is accused of being the driver, who also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Grisham died from several blunt injuries sustained in the collision, according to the McLean County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead after being transported to OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center.

When Tedrick was arrested, his bond was set at $200,000 at 10%. He has since bonded out, meaning he paid $20,035 to be released from the McLean County Jail.

Tedrick’s next hearing is scheduled for April 10.

His attorney, Josh Rinker, was not immediately available to provide a comment Wednesday afternoon.

