BLOOMINGTON — A Mississippi man appeared in McLean County court Wednesday for his first status hearing since being charged in the death of a pedestrian in September.

Quinton T. Turner, 27, of Starkville, Mississippi, is charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of cannabis DUI. According to charging documents, within two hours of driving, Turner had a blood THC concentration higher than 5 nanograms per millimeter, and the THC concentration “was the approximate cause of the death.”

The charges stem from a fatal crash on Sept. 24 in which a pedestrian, 29-year-old Yesenia Navarrete of Bloomington, was struck by a vehicle in the area of Center and Mulberry streets.

Turner is accused of being the driver in the crash.

Navarrete suffered serious injuries in the collision. She was pronounced dead after being transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Turner was initially charged with the offense in February. His bond was set at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. He has since bonded out, which means he paid $10,035 to be released from the McLean County jail.

Turner’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3. His attorney, Stephanie Wong, asked that he be excused from attending the August hearing as he lives out of state, and Judge Amy McFarland approved the request.

