Aaron Rossi, Reditus CEO, indicted on tax fraud charges

BLOOMINGTON — The CEO of the startup medical company Reditus Laboratories has been indicted on tax fraud charges, according to federal court documents.
Aaron J. Rossi, 39, of Bloomington, is accused of underrepresenting his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017 to the Internal Revenue Service.
He is charged with three counts of making and filing a false tax return. The indictment was filed Tuesday.
Rossi reported incomes of about $325,000 in 2015, $500,000 in 2016 and $472,000 in 2017, according to court documents. The indictment does not list the source of income.
David Rossi, an attorney for Aaron Rossi, said “this is a personal matter” and that they have no further comment.
Aaron Rossi opened Reditus Laboratories in 2019 in Pekin. The lab opened in June 2019 with anatomic pathology and histology, which studies the microscopic structures of tissues.
Reditus added PCR testing for infectious disease in December 2019, and the company has played a key role in COVID-19 testing since the pandemic began.
He is also the founder and CEO of PAL Health Technologies in Pekin and he recently opened the Pekin-based printing business AJR Brands.
Rossi is due in court April 7 for an arraignment.
READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS:
