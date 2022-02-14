7-month-old girl is missing; Bloomington police seek public's help

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for help in finding a missing 7-month-old girl.

The baby, Zaraz V. Walker of Bloomington, was reported missing at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday and she is missing under unknown circumstances, police said.

Walker is described as a Black infant with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963. The unit office is staffed on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If no one is available to answer, BPD says to leave the information on the voicemail or send it by email.

