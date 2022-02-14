7-month-old girl is missing; Bloomington police seek public's help

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for help in finding a missing 7-month-old girl.
The baby, Zaraz V. Walker of Bloomington, was reported missing at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday and she is missing under unknown circumstances, police said.
Walker is described as a Black infant with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Jared Bierbaum at 309-434-2807 or jbierbaum@cityblm.org.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963. The unit office is staffed on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If no one is available to answer, BPD says to leave the information on the voicemail or send it by email.
Watch Now: Photos from Uptown Covered in Chocolate
Pam Locsin
Signs at The Garlic Press
Sarah McManus offering a Bloody Mary to Wendy Klinker
Megan Barton, Lanette Woodard, Brooke Ulrey, Teresa Dammons
Garlic Press chocolate
Ashlyn Linton, Fergie Guseman, Rilyn Linton
Kellie Duzan offers a drink to Sara Palmgren with Aubree Cottone and Sara Slagley in the background
Krista Markovic
Megan Fulton
Merchandise at Solid Gold Jewelers
Kelly Schlouen, Kim Workman
Karen Temby, June Black
Aubrey Grana, Elisa Cardone
Casy Grove, Stephanie Williams
Julio Serrano, Ernie Beckman, Tom Mortimer
Redbird bars
Sam Swope
Annie Dew
Rose Fietsam, Jordan Messina holding Hayes, Megan, Wren and Jeff Fietsam
John, Nico and Gina Turton
Yvonne Wilson, Sidney Dunning, Emma Gillis
Treats at Butter Twice & Again
Desiree Dupont, Cece Petresek, Ruth Zupon
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.