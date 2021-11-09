 Skip to main content
top story

$7,000 in perfume taken from Eastland Mall, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Burglary, theft and obstructing justice charges have been filed against a Springfield man in McLean County court.

Prosecutors said Antonio Ross provided police with a false name, Larry Smith, after he was arrested on a charge of retail theft for stealing items from the Ulta Beauty store at Eastland Mall in Bloomington.

Ross, 28, is accused of entering the beauty store Saturday with two other people and “immediately” grabbed perfumes, concealed it and ran from the store. A prosecutor said the retail value of items stolen exceeded $7,000.

Police located Ross in Lincoln through a GPS tracking device on one of the perfumes, prosecutors said.

Obstructing justice charges were filed later after a fingerprint test showed the man’s identification as Ross.

He is charged with burglary for entering the beauty store “with the intent to commit” theft, court documents said.

Ross remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035. Ross was ordered to have no contact with Eastland Mall.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Antonio Ross

Antonio Ross, 28, is charged with burglary, retail theft, and three counts of obstructing justice.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

