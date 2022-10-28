65 child porn charges filed against Chicago man in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is behind bars after being indicted on 65 counts of child porn offenses in McLean County.

Christopher J. Chavez, 19, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him.

Court documents list the following charges filed against Chavez: 35 counts of possession of photos or videos of child pornography, a Class 3 felony; 20 counts of possession of moving depictions of child pornography, a Class 3 felony; five counts of soliciting explicit photos or videos from minors, a Class 1 felony; and five counts of soliciting explicit moving depictions from minors, a Class X felony.

The documents state the solicitation offenses occurred as far back as September 2021, and the possession charges date back to March of this year.

Judge Black set Chavez’s bond at $1 million, with 10% to apply for release. He was still in custody Friday morning.

His arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 18.