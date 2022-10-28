 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

65 child porn charges filed against Chicago man in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is behind bars after being indicted on 65 counts of child porn offenses in McLean County.

Trial set for Normal man accused of murder outside Bloomington bar

Christopher J. Chavez, 19, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him.

Bloomington man charged with beating, strangling woman

Court documents list the following charges filed against Chavez: 35 counts of possession of photos or videos of child pornography, a Class 3 felony; 20 counts of possession of moving depictions of child pornography, a Class 3 felony; five counts of soliciting explicit photos or videos from minors, a Class 1 felony; and five counts of soliciting explicit moving depictions from minors, a Class X felony.

Judge allows hearing in 1998 Bloomington murder case appeal

The documents state the solicitation offenses occurred as far back as September 2021, and the possession charges date back to March of this year.

Judge Black set Chavez’s bond at $1 million, with 10% to apply for release. He was still in custody Friday morning.

His arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 18.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
102922-blm-loc-1chavez

Christopher J. Chavez, 19, of Chicago, is charged with 65 counts of child porn related offenses.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News