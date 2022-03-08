6-year-old child, adult man killed in Bloomington shooting

A 6-year-old child and 35-year-old man were killed in a shooting at a Bloomington apartment complex on Tuesday night, police said.

A 32-year-old woman also was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Bloomington Police Department said a preliminary investigation suggested the shooting took place during a domestic violence incident inside the apartment on the city's southeast side, but the circumstances were under investigation.

Bloomington police officers went to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Four Seasons Road around 7:45 p.m. for a 911 call for service, the department said in a statement. Upon arrival, they learned that three people had been shot inside one of the apartments.

Police called for the Bloomington Fire Department to respond. The 35-year-old man was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with critical injuries, and he was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., police said.

The 6-year-old child was fatally injured by gunfire and later pronounced dead at the scene by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

Police did not identify the victims, pending notification of the family.

"I want to give my sincerest condolences to the family of those who were impacted by this tragedy," said Police Chief Jamal Simington. "Our department is conducting a thorough and complete investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or at JEngle@cityblm.org or contact Detective Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or at Tklein@cityblm.org.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

