 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

6 drug charges brought after Bloomington traffic stop, prosecutors say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Six drug charges have been filed against a Rutland woman in McLean County.

Prosecutors said Bloomington police pulled over Madison A. Knight, 20, early Saturday morning for a traffic offense, and a K-9 indicated the vehicle was positive for the presence of drugs.

Police seized 65 ecstasy pills that weighed about 33 grams, 3 grams of cocaine and a digital scale containing drug residue, prosecutors said.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Knight is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance.

Knight remained jailed in lieu of posting $2,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Madison A. Knight

Madison A. Knight, 20, of Rutland, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: R. Kelly found guilty on all counts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News