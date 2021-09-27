6 drug charges brought after Bloomington traffic stop, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said Bloomington police pulled over Madison A. Knight, 20, early Saturday morning for a traffic offense, and a K-9 indicated the vehicle was positive for the presence of drugs.

Knight is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver; and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance.