55 child porn counts filed against Normal man

082022-blm-loc-1schultz

Stephen M. Schultz, 59, of Normal, is charged with possession and reproduction of child pornography.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — A 59-year-old Normal man is facing dozens of charges for possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Stephen M. Schultz appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing following his Wednesday indictment by a grand jury on 55 charges related to child porn.

Thirty-nine of the charges were filed for possession of a photo or other visual depiction of child porn, a Class 2 felony, and 16 were for reproduction of child porn, a Class X felony.

McLean County Judge Scott Black ordered Schultz's bond to remain at $1 million, with 10% to apply for release.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Sept.  2.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

