55 child porn counts filed against Normal man

BLOOMINGTON — A 59-year-old Normal man is facing dozens of charges for possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Stephen M. Schultz appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing following his Wednesday indictment by a grand jury on 55 charges related to child porn.

Thirty-nine of the charges were filed for possession of a photo or other visual depiction of child porn, a Class 2 felony, and 16 were for reproduction of child porn, a Class X felony.

McLean County Judge Scott Black ordered Schultz's bond to remain at $1 million, with 10% to apply for release.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 2.