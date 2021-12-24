 Skip to main content
40-year-old man accused of strangulation in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – Battery charges have been filed against a 40-year-old man for an incident that court records say occurred Friday in McLean County.

Christopher L. Anderson is charged with one count each of aggravated domestic battery-strangulation and domestic battery.

Court documents say he got in an argument Friday with someone he knows, which led to him forcefully putting his hands around their neck. He also hit the person in the face, court documents said.

Anderson was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 14.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

