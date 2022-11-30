 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3rd suspect in Normal retail theft investigation faces murder charges in Champaign

Target and NPD presence

Several vehicles from the Normal and Bloomington police departments were present Nov. 28 at Target. Three subjects have been arrested as police continue to investigate the incident.

 D. Jack Alkire

NORMAL — A third suspect has been arrested in Normal related to the investigation of suspicious vehicles at the Shoppes at College Hills.

Normal and Bloomington police responded to reports of two suspicious vehicles in the Target parking lot Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, Normal police said Target employees reported they suspected four people inside the store were going to commit retail theft.

Officers located the reported suspicious vehicles. One of the vehicles had tape covering its license plate, and police learned it had been involved in a recent armed robbery in Champaign.

Police said suspects seen outside the store tried to run from officers. Eventually three suspects were taken into custody, two outside and one inside the store.

2 in custody as Normal police investigate retail theft

A 35-year-old Champaign woman was arrested in connection to prior retail theft and obstructing justice offenses. Police said she also had multiple outstanding warrants from multiple counties.

A 40-year-old Champaign man was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting arrest and obstructing identification.

A 17-year-old male from Champaign was also taken into custody with an active warrant charging him with first-degree murder in Champaign. He is suspected in a Nov. 4 shooting in Champaign, in which an 18-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535 or the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

