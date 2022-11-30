3rd suspect in Normal retail theft investigation faces murder charges in Champaign

NORMAL — A third suspect has been arrested in Normal related to the investigation of suspicious vehicles at the Shoppes at College Hills.

Normal and Bloomington police responded to reports of two suspicious vehicles in the Target parking lot Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, Normal police said Target employees reported they suspected four people inside the store were going to commit retail theft.

Officers located the reported suspicious vehicles. One of the vehicles had tape covering its license plate, and police learned it had been involved in a recent armed robbery in Champaign.

Police said suspects seen outside the store tried to run from officers. Eventually three suspects were taken into custody, two outside and one inside the store.

A 35-year-old Champaign woman was arrested in connection to prior retail theft and obstructing justice offenses. Police said she also had multiple outstanding warrants from multiple counties.

A 40-year-old Champaign man was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting arrest and obstructing identification.

A 17-year-old male from Champaign was also taken into custody with an active warrant charging him with first-degree murder in Champaign. He is suspected in a Nov. 4 shooting in Champaign, in which an 18-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535 or the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.