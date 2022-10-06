3 in custody after trying to steal catalytic converter in Downs

DOWNS — Three individuals were taken into custody Wednesday after police say they were caught trying to steal a catalytic converter off a church vehicle in Downs.

According to the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the suspects were initially charged with theft of motor vehicle parts and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Formal charges from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office are still pending.

With assistance from the LeRoy Police Department, deputies responded to an address near Downs United Methodist Church, 205 S. Highway Ave. in Downs, for a report of a theft in progress.

The suspects were observed cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle owned by the church.

Upon deputies' arrival, one suspect was taken into custody and another fled on foot.

With help from the county's criminal investigation division, K9 unit and aerial drone pilot, the second suspect was taken into custody and initially charged with resisting.

A third adult subject was also detained during the incident, pending further investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Downs United Methodist Church was not immediately available for comment, but said in a Facebook post that the suspects had attempted to steal the catalytic converter from their van.

"Please be in prayer for all involved, and again, thank you to the men and women who serve in law enforcement in our area," the post said.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.