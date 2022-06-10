3 had half-pound of meth in Bloomington, police say

BLOOMINGTON – Three Bloomington residents are accused of having a combined half-pound of methamphetamine Thursday in Bloomington.

A Bloomington police investigation into meth sales led to a controlled transaction for meth between a confidential police source and Brandon E.J. Frieburg, 29, Thursday night, prosecutors said.

Frieburg sold about an ounce of meth to the police informant for $450. Police later pulled Frieburg’s vehicle over, which had two other occupants: Rhiannan O. Keith, 23, and Christopher A. Johnson, 29.

Police located a large bag of meth and other smaller bags containing meth with a total combined weight of about 290 grams, or a little more than a half-pound, belonging to Frieburg and Keith. Police also found a digital scale and drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.

Johnson was found in possession of about 7 grams of meth. He also had less than 15 grams of clonazepam, prosecutors said.

Frieburg and Keith are each charged with unlawful possession of 100 to 400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of meth (Class X felonies).

Johnson is charged with unlawful possession of 5 to 15 grams of meth (Class 2 felony), possession of less than 5 grams of meth (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony).

Frieburg was jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Keith was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

Johnson was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for July 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.