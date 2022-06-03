 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 charged with burglary at Corn Crib in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Three men are accused of burglarizing the Corn Crib stadium in Normal.

Austin S. Waller, 20, of Bloomington; Kerrigan T. Spencer, 18, of Normal; and Jacob S. Upton, 20, of Bloomington, are each charged with burglary (Class 2 felony).

Waller is charged with three counts of burglary, Spencer is charged with two counts of burglary and Upton is charged with one count of burglary.

The three are accused of burglarizing the Corn Crib stadium, 1000 West Raab Road, Normal, April 18.

Spencer and Waller are accused of burglarizing the stadium May 9, as well, while Waller also is accused of breaking into the Corn Crib sometime between May 4 and May 5.

No items were reported stolen, according to court documents.

Waller was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the Corn Crib.

Gibson City man accused of attempted murder, arson in Bloomington fire last month

Spencer and Upton were released from custody on $50,000 personal recognizance bonds and they were not ordered to stay away from the stadium.

Arraignments are scheduled for July 1.

