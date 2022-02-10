3 arrested with 4 ounces of meth at Bloomington hotel, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Three people are charged with possessing at least four ounces of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Mitchell A. Rogers, 37, of Peoria; Destiny D. Brown, 39, of Bloomington; and Billy J. Braswell, 39, of Wapella, were arrested Wednesday at a hotel in the 1800 block of East Empire Street in Bloomington.

Brown is accused of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A search warrant for a hotel room led police to recovering 111 grams of meth in a large bag, about 8.5 grams of meth in separate small bags, 2 grams of fentanyl, and drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.

Rogers told police that he brought about 5 ounces of meth to Bloomington, prosecutors said.

Rogers is charged with unlawful possession of:

Between 100 and 400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, Class X felony

Between 100 and 400 grams of meth, Class X felony

Between 15 and 100 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, Class X felony

Between 15 and 100 grams of meth, Class 1 felony

Rogers remains jailed in lieu of posting $20,035.

Brown is charged with the same four offenses, in addition to unlawful:

Possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, Class 1 felony

Possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, Class 2 felony

Delivery of less than 5 grams of meth, Class 2 felony

Brown remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

Braswell is charged with the same first four offenses as the co-defendants, in addition to unlawful possession of:

Between 1 and 15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver, Class 1 felony

Between 5 and 15 grams of meth, Class 2 felony

Less than 5 grams of meth, Class 3 felony

Braswell remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

Arraignments for the three are scheduled for Feb. 25.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.