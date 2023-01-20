 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 arrested after shots fired Tuesday in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Two adults and one juvenile were arrested on gun-related charges after reports of shots fired Tuesday night in Lincoln.

Noah J. Davis, 18, Branson L. Davidson, 20, and the unnamed juvenile were charged with one count each of reckless discharge of a firearm and six counts each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all Class 4 felonies. Their cities of residence were not available Friday.

According to a press release on Friday from the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called at approximately 6:39 p.m. Tuesday to several reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of 2nd Street in Lincoln.

Once on the scene, officers verified that several individuals had been involved in an armed altercation in the area. They received information that the suspects were several blocks away on Gavin Street. 

Police said the three suspects were apprehended without incident and the firearms in question were seized.

Davidson and Davis would have to post $4,000 to be released from Logan County Jail. 

Davidson's next court date is Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Davis will appear next in court on Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

No further information was available Friday.

A Carlock man has been charged with two counts of aggravated DUI, fifth offense, Class 1 felonies.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

