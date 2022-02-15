2nd ex-State Farm employee alleges discrimination in lawsuit

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and lawyers with Chicago-based Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge are filing the lawsuit on behalf of Shashi Mandhyan.
According to a statement from Crump's office, an Illinois Department of Human Rights investigation concluded Mandhyan was "retaliated against and harassed by State Farm, received negative performance evaluations, and was ultimately terminated."
State Farm could not be immediately reached for comment.
Manhyan is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday with her lawyers to announce the lawsuit.
MEDIA ALERT: @AttorneyCrump & Chicago trial lawyers from Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge to hold a news conference tomorrow (2/16) at 10:30 AM CT to announce a lawsuit against State Farm on behalf of Shashi Mandhyan, a former State Farm employee. pic.twitter.com/733jUCRvSA
Carla Campbell-Jackson, former State Farm employee and Normal resident, in December filed a lawsuit against the insurance agency, accusing the company of discrimination and retaliation. In her lawsuit, Campbell-Jackson said she was terminated after 28 year with State farm for complaining about the company's "rampant culture of racism and discrimination."
The suite was filed in Michigan because Campbell-Jackson was working at a State Farm office in Portage, Michigan, at the time of the offenses claimed.
Crump and McLaughlin are also representing Campbell-Jackson. According to a statement from Crump's office, he represents more than 150 current and former State Farm employees in racial discrimination cases.
Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Jelani Day, and several other high-profile cases.
