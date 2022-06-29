2nd arrest made in Bloomington shooting, robbery

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man remains jailed on armed robbery and aggravated battery charges in connection with a violent robbery in May at a Bloomington pawn shop.

Antoine L. Williams, 29, was the second of two suspects in the armed robbery May 18 at McLean County Exchange, 2016 Ireland Grove Road, Bloomington.

Williams is charged with one count each of armed robbery (Class X felony) and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm (Class 3 felony). He remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

Terrance T. Jones, 34, of Chicago, was arrested June 6 for his alleged role in the holdup. He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 and 3 felonies). He remains jailed in lieu of posting $75,035.

Court documents said Williams struck the pawn shop owner in the head, causing a skull fracture.

The pawn shop owner also said in a previous interview with The Pantagraph that he suffered a concussion and was hospitalized for about four days.

Bloomington police responded about 2:40 p.m. May 18 to the business for a holdup alarm. Officers located evidence of a shooting — two bullet holes in the shop’s ceiling and a bullet in a backroom that trickled out of a gun when it jammed, authorities said.

Williams and Jones also stole property from McLean County Exchange, court documents allege.

Williams was ordered Wednesday to have no contact with McLean County Exchange and its owner. Jones had previously been given the same bond conditions.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 22 for Williams, while Jones is due in court Friday for an arraignment.

