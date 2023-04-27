BLOOMINGTON — A Danvers man charged with murder earlier this week had his bond set at $2 million in a Thursday court hearing.

Joshua D. Livingston's bond was set by Judge Scott Black, who ordered that he pay the full amount before he can be released. A public defender did not object to the bond amount as requested by the state.

Livingston requested a public defender.

In a Wednesday grand jury indictment, Livingston was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealing a homicidal death. He had previously been charged April 17, the same day 39-year-old Melissa Ostrom's body was found, with possessing two stolen vehicles.

Police have not disclosed where Ostrom was found.

Arrest affidavits reviewed Thursday by The Pantagraph state Livingston is also charged with a Class 4 felony of criminal damage to a Bloomington police squad car, and with misdemeanor violation of bail bond.

For the latter offense, documents said Livingston breached a bond condition from a March domestic battery case involving bodily harm, which stipulated he have no contact with Ostrom.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said initial autopsy results indicate Ostrom died by strangulation.

Additionally, Livingston was charged Monday with three counts of burglary. Police said he went into a Bloomington auto body shop and entered two vehicles intending to commit a theft.

A 2017 Chevy Colorado and a 2010 Chevy Camaro were both stolen from that same auto shop, prosecutors said.

The Pantagraph previously reported that when Livingston was arrested, he was accused of using a stolen Chevy Colorado to back into a Bloomington police vehicle April 17.

Livingston will be arraigned on the murder charges at 9 a.m. May 5.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org or Detective B. Merritt at 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963, email CIAU@cityblm.org or text "BPDTIPS" to 847411.