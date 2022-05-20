$23K in electronics, luggage stolen from Normal Walmart, police say

NORMAL — Two men are suspected of burglarizing Walmart and stealing more than $23,000 worth of merchandise last week, police said.

No arrests have been made in the suspected burglary and theft in the early morning of May 13 at Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, police said.

Normal Police Sgt. Brad Underwood said the retailer reported stolen electronics and luggage to police May 13.

The suspects wore face masks, hooded sweatshirts and Walmart vests, police said.

Underwood said the men entered Walmart during early morning hours sometime before the store opened.

Anyone with information can contact NPD 309-454-9535.

