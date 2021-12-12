 Skip to main content
20 pistols stolen from Bloomington gun store, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating two Sunday morning burglaries to Bloomington businesses.

Sgt. Kiel Nowers with the Bloomington Police Department said one break-in was reported at 5:39 a.m. at Smiley’s Sports Shop, a gun store at 2049 Ireland Grove Road.

He said at least 20 pistols were taken from the business.

Before that burglary, Nowers added, police were called at 4:43 a.m. to Midwest Exchange, 1404 E. Empire St. He said the front door of the pawn shop was broken, but all their guns were locked in a safe and nothing was taken.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two incidents are connected, Nowers said.

He also said no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made.

Officers are actively investigating the two incidents.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

