2-year-old girl, 70-year-old man among at least six shot Friday in Chicago, officials say

A 2-year-old girl and five other people were shot late Friday afternoon on the city’s South Side.

A 25-year-old man and the toddler were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street in the Gresham neighborhood when someone inside a silver SUV traveling down the street shot them at 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The girl, shot in the arm, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital while the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh, police said in a media notification.

The child’s condition had stabilized at Comer, said Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

The 25-year-old man with the little girl was in serious to critical condition, said Hernandez, who added that a second man was shot at the same time, “right around the corner,” in the 8400 block of South Parnell Avenue.

The second man was also in serious to critical condition after being taken by ambulance to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Hernandez said.

Hernandez said it appeared the second victim’s attack was related to the others.

About an hour later, three people were shot while at a celebration of life after a funeral in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said in another media notification. The people shot were at a repast when a dark colored Jeep drove up and someone inside shot them.

A 70-year-old man was shot in the left hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital, and a 55-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and was transported to U. of C. Medical Center. Both were in good condition, police said.

A third person “self-transported” to U. of C. Medical Center, police said.

Nobody was in custody for any of the attacks and police continue to investigate.

