2 trafficked drugs in McLean County, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON – Prosecutors said two Peoria residents who are in McLean County custody have been involved in drug trafficking from Peoria County to McLean County.

Matthew A. Flier, 63, and Jessica N. Huff, 35, are each charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Each charge is a class X felony.

Flier is accused of delivering about one ounce, or 30.8 grams, of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department confidential vice unit Nov. 2 in exchange for $550.

At that time, Flier told the confidential source that Huff was the meth supplier, prosecutors said.

Flier and Huff are accused of delivering on Wednesday nearly two ounces, or about 54 grams, of meth to the same BPD confidential source for $1,300.

A traffic stop at the Bloomington Walmart parking lot Wednesday led police to seizing more than two and a half ounces, or about 75 grams, of meth, and about $900 from Flier and Huff, prosecutors said.

Bonds were set at $200,000 with 10% to apply for Flier and Huff, meaning they each would need to pay $20,035 to be released from McLean County custody.

Arraignments were scheduled for Dec. 10.

