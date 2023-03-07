NORMAL — Two men shot in a Normal apartment complex remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said, as an investigation into the shooting continues.

Officers responded at 6:09 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at Orlando Northbrook Estates in the 700 block of West Orlando Avenue, according to a statement from the Normal Police Department.

Police said the initial investigation determined that gunfire came from a vehicle that drove through the parking lot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

On Monday night, residents at the scene reported hearing several shots in rapid succession but not any disturbance leading up to the gunfire.

Sgt. Landon Richmond of the Normal police said evidence indicated the men were shot in the street in front of Building 4, which is at the north end the complex.

One man went into that building and another headed south on the street to the area of Building 8, Richmond said. The buildings' entrances are about 200 feet apart.

Police placed several orange traffic cones in the street and yard in front of Building 4, marking where evidence such as shell casings was found. They used yellow tape to cordon off the street from Building 4 to Building 8.

Police cars also blocked the two entrances into the complex from Orlando Avenue.

Members of the Normal Fire Department, Illinois State University Police Department, McLean County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police all assisted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Normal police at 309-454-9535. You can provide information anonymously by texting NORMALPD to 847411, leaving a space and then entering your tip. You can also download the Normal PD app and provide an anonymous tip.

