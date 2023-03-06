This is a developing story that will be updated.

NORMAL — Police are investigating after two men were shot at a Normal apartment complex.

Sgt. Landon Richmond with the Normal Police Department confirmed that the department responded to a report of two men shot somewhere inside the Orlando Northbrook Estates apartment complex in the 700 block of West Orlando Avenue.

The men were taken by ambulance to a hospital, but he did not have further information about their conditions. No suspects have been taken into police custody, he said.

Members of the Normal Police Department, Normal Fire Department, Illinois State University Police Department and McLean County Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene.

Police appeared to be searching for evidence in the area of several buildings. The entrance to Building 8 was taped off, and all entrances to the complex were blocked by police vehicles, according to an editor at the scene.

