2 people struck by gunfire in Bloomington carjacking attempt

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were struck by gunfire during an attempted carjacking Sunday morning, Bloomington police said Monday.

About 8 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, after a person reported “multiple masked suspects” attempted to steal his vehicle from the parking lot, according to a statement from Bloomington police Monday.

Police said the suspects fought with the owner of the vehicle before firing multiple gunshots toward the owner and another person.

They were both struck and suffered minor injuries, Bloomington police said. They were not taken to a hospital.

After the initial investigation Sunday, Bloomington police had told The Pantagraph no one was injured. They also previously specified four male suspects were believed to be involved, having arrived in a blue pickup truck.

No suspect information was available Monday.

The targeted vehicle was one of the high horsepower vehicles made by Dodge and Jeep. Police said Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Dodge Charger Scat Pack and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are among the vehicles powered by high output motors that have become the target of a growing number of car thefts.

Bloomington police recommend several tips to help prevent vehicle theft, including:

Keep doors and windows locked and shut;

Hide valuable items;

Park in secure, well-lit and highly traveled areas;

Use anti-theft devices;

Enable vehicle tracking;

Approach the vehicle with keys in hand;

Have a mobile phone ready;

Do not sit in the car while it is unlocked;

Be aware of the surroundings.