2 Normal residents jailed on drug charges after leaving car crash site

BLOOMINGTON — An abandoned car crash scene in Bloomington has led to drug charges against a pair of Normal residents.

Bloomington police responded about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to a single-car accident near Stewart Street where officers located a damaged vehicle that had struck a telephone pole, but found no driver or passengers. Police found cannabis and a spent 9 mm handgun shell casing within the car, prosecutors said.

Through video surveillance and a receipt found in the vehicle, police located Kaveior K. Thomas, 32, and Courtney A. Boyd, 27, at their Normal residence.

Kaveior K. Thomas

Kaveior K. Thomas, 32, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony), two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and violation of the Illinois FOID Card Act (Class 3 felonies).

A search warrant for the residence led authorities to seizing about 22 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of ecstasy, a .40 caliber firearm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, an additional 77 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, a digital scale and other drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.

Courtney A. Boyd

Courtney A. Boyd, 27, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony), two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and violation of the Illinois FOID Card Act (Class 3 felonies).

Boyd is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Bloomington man sentenced to 2 ½ years for illegal gun possession

Thomas was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 and Boyd remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for May 6.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

