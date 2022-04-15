2 Normal residents jailed on drug charges after leaving car crash site

BLOOMINGTON — An abandoned car crash scene in Bloomington has led to drug charges against a pair of Normal residents.

Bloomington police responded about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday to a single-car accident near Stewart Street where officers located a damaged vehicle that had struck a telephone pole, but found no driver or passengers. Police found cannabis and a spent 9 mm handgun shell casing within the car, prosecutors said.

Through video surveillance and a receipt found in the vehicle, police located Kaveior K. Thomas, 32, and Courtney A. Boyd, 27, at their Normal residence.

A search warrant for the residence led authorities to seizing about 22 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of ecstasy, a .40 caliber firearm loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, an additional 77 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, a digital scale and other drug packaging materials, prosecutors said.

Thomas is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X felony), unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony), two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and violation of the Illinois FOID Card Act (Class 3 felonies).

Boyd is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035 and Boyd remains jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for May 6.

