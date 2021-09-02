 Skip to main content
2 Normal men accused of stealing refrigerator at Hancock Stadium

BLOOMINGTON — Two Normal men are accused of burglarizing Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University.

Matthew D. Blalock, 20, and Samuel C. Moore, 19, are each charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass to a building.

Matthew D. Blalock

Matthew D. Blalock, 20, is charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass to a building. 

They’re accused of breaking into the Hancock Stadium clubhouse Aug. 22 and stealing a beverage cooler.

Blalock and Moore were released from custody on $20,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Samuel C. Moore

Samuel C. Moore, 19, is charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass to a building. 

Arraignments are scheduled for Sept. 24.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

