2 men face weapon charges after arrest in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Two men face weapon charges after being arrested in Bloomington.

Jerome Camphor, 50, of Hazel Crest, and Marjoe S. Smith, 49, of Bloomington, were each charged as armed habitual criminals (Class X felony). Their other charges include unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felony) and violating the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony).

According to court documents, Camphor possessed a firearm after being convicted in Cook County of armed robbery in 2005 and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in 2010.

Smith also possessed a firearm after being convicted in Cook County of unlawful possession and delivery of a controlled substance in 1994 as well as unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in 2009, according to court documents.

Both appeared in court Friday with private attorneys via Zoom. Camphor was represented by Attorney Greg Smith and Marjoe Smith was represented by Attorney Mike Gillespie.

Both Camphor and Smith were arrested Wednesday and are in custody at the McLean County jail.

Camphor's bond was set at $250,000, meaning he would need to post $25,000 plus fees to be released.

Smith's bond was set at $200,000, meaning he would need to post $20,000 plus fees to be released.

Both have an arraignment hearing set for 9 a.m. Oct. 7.